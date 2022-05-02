Robert W. Baird Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $72.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.69.

MAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. Masco has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

