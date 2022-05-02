Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $35.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDOC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $174.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

