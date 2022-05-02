PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 122,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in PayPal by 25.9% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.