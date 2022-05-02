Paramount Global (PARA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PARA stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.