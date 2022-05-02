Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,499,000 after buying an additional 176,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $26,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $72.41 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

