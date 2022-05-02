Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,751,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,540,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,544,199.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 277,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,953 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

