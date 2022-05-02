iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 148,943 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

EWO opened at $20.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

