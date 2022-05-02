Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLDR opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

