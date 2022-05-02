Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,077 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

EXP opened at $123.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.67 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

