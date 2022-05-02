Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.16% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $20.26.

