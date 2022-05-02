Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Hawaiian worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.