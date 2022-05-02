Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $2,231,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

