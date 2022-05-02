Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $64.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

