Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 383.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

