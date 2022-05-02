Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC opened at $46.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

