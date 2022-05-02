Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 55,530 Shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS – Get Rating) by 1,227.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 24.02% of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VIRS stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

