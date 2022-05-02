Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,026 shares of company stock valued at $23,486,523 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

