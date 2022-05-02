New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.67. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.