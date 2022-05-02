Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,710 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,745 shares of company stock worth $3,731,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $77.37 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

