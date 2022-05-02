New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of DermTech worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in DermTech by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 176,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 152,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,026,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.