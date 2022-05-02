Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,379 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $90.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

