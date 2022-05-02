New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.