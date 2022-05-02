Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGE. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UGE opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

