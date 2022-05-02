FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 501.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,059 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 73,166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter valued at $842,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter valued at $573,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

BATS:FOCT opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.