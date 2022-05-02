Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Triumph Group worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

