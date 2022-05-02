New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,129 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 22.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

