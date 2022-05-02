Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VALQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 253,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.