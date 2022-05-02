New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $251,000 in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.56% of HireRight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $12,839,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $13,045,000.

Get HireRight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

HireRight Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.