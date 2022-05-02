Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,680,000.

Get United States 12 Month Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USL opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.