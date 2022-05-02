New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,823 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of SeaSpine worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 60,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNE stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

