New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $253,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.