Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $150,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,247,000 after buying an additional 77,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $148.10 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

