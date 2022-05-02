Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $482.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Limelight Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.