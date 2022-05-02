Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 735,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

