SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

