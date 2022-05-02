New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xometry were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,627 over the last ninety days.

Shares of XMTR opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

