Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR opened at $53.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

