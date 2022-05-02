New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 307,291 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 673,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.