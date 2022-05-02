New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inseego were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Inseego by 753.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 119.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inseego by 21.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

INSG opened at $2.85 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

