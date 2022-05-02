Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

