New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Krispy Kreme Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.