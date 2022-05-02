10,009 Shares in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSAT opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24. Telesat Corp has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89.
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telesat (TSAT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.