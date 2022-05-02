New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ooma were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ooma by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 60.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.84 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

