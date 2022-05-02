New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,991 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of West Bancorporation worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In related news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

