New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,576 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ORMP stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

