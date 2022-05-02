New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,086 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $20,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

CRBU opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

