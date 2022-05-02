Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) & boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Head to Head Contrast

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) and boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and boohoo group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion 1.56 $2.25 billion N/A N/A boohoo group $2.26 billion 0.66 $117.55 million N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than boohoo group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kumba Iron Ore and boohoo group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 2 1 0 0 1.33 boohoo group 2 3 4 0 2.22

boohoo group has a consensus target price of $253.00, suggesting a potential upside of 967.06%. Given boohoo group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe boohoo group is more favorable than Kumba Iron Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and boohoo group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A boohoo group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, boohoo group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats boohoo group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo American plc.

About boohoo group (Get Rating)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was formerly known as boohoo.com plc and changed its name to boohoo group plc in July 2018. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.