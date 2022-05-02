New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,758 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LILA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.