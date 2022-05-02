Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

BVS stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $918.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

