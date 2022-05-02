New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,916 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.